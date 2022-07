NEW YORK — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced total federal grant funding awarded to new child care facilities throughout the state located in child care deserts. A total of $70 million was distributed state-wide to newly licensed, registered or permitted child care programs located in child care deserts. The funds are part of $100 million funding approved in the 2022 fiscal year budget that was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding is administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

