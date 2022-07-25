ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday underway

By Beth Rousseau
 3 days ago
TAMP, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday began on Monday.

Families can save money on school supplies, clothing, new computers and accessories.

One in three parents say they’re cutting back in other areas to pay for their kids’ supplies, according to the National Retail Federation.

The agency predicts the average household will spend $864 getting students ready for the upcoming school year.

Leaders with the NRF say it’s $15 more than this time last year, but $167 more than in 2019.

“It adds up especially the more kids you have,” said Brandi Eatman, a mom and blogger for TampaBayMoms.com.

Eatman suggests shopping early, comparing sales and exploring online options.

She also recommends leaving kids at home when you go shopping at the store, choosing less expensive items and allowing kids to decorate supplies. Not everything has to be brand new, she says.

“I check to see if anything can be reused. We get sent home, the last week of school, all the extra supplies. I have my son’s binder from last year that I can use his backpack and lunch bag from last year that I can reuse,” she said.

Additionally she suggests parents consider buying generic brands and take advantage of the state’s sales tax holiday.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following types of items will be exempt from sales tax from July 25 to Aug. 7:

  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
  • Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
  • Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
  • Computers and accessories (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use) selling for $1,500 or less

For more information on the tax holiday and full list of qualifying items, click here.

