More heat statewide, maybe some rain later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As another seasonably hot and humid summer day wraps up across central Alabama, we have a partly cloudy sky with dry-- albeit humid-- conditions. Tonight will stay warm and muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s for Wednesday morning. For tomorrow, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low 90s. With southwest winds keeping a tropical air mass in place, feels-like temperatures will once again hit the upper 90s and low 100s. If you’re hoping for a shower or storm to cool you off (or provide some water for your yard), you’ll have to wait until the weekend for any luck in that department. We have just a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for Wednesday. The forecast doesn’t change too much going into Thursday, though we’ll bump up rain coverage slightly to 20-30%.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO