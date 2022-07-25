ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

More heat statewide, maybe some rain later this week

By Joshua LeBerte
apr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama is gearing up for another week of hot temperatures and maybe some rain. The National Weather Service in Huntsville says temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 90s for most of this week. The humidity made it feel like one hundred and four last weekend. Above-average temperatures may carry...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Next best chance for Mother Nature to water your lawn and garden is Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As another seasonably hot and humid summer day wraps up across central Alabama, we have a partly cloudy sky with dry-- albeit humid-- conditions. Tonight will stay warm and muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s for Wednesday morning. For tomorrow, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low 90s. With southwest winds keeping a tropical air mass in place, feels-like temperatures will once again hit the upper 90s and low 100s. If you’re hoping for a shower or storm to cool you off (or provide some water for your yard), you’ll have to wait until the weekend for any luck in that department. We have just a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or storm for Wednesday. The forecast doesn’t change too much going into Thursday, though we’ll bump up rain coverage slightly to 20-30%.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
CBS 42

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in south Alabama

Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
CBS 42

CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission […]
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

The top 13 most rural counties in Alabama + hidden gems they have to offer

Sweet Home Alabama is home to some of the best places and people. We have it all—from cities to lakes to the Gulf, our state is buzzing with fan-fav destinations. As a largely rural state, Alabama has some gorgeous places to visit far from the busy-ness of city streets. Keep reading to find out more about the most rural counties in Alabama and what spots you should visit.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#South Alabama#Gulf Coast
AL.com

4 cases of ‘flesh-eating bacteria’ vibrio reported in Alabama

Four cases of vibriosis – an infection linked to the “flesh-eating bacteria” vibrio – have been reported this year in Mobile County, according to the local health department. The Mobile County Health Department said its Infectious Disease and Outbreak division is investigating the cases, three out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
apr.org

Escape the room! An 40th anniversary APR encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio is observing forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. APR student reporter Josh Hollis took us at an unusual attraction in Tuscaloosa. Here’s his feature called “escape the room.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Senator believes Poarch Creek Indians keeping lottery out of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One Alabama Senator believes the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' influence is keeping the state out of the current Mega Millions lottery sweepstakes. The Tribe counters by saying lottery-only legislation are not in the state's best interest and leaves too much gambling revenue on the table.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

The reason why Alabama and Georgias gas prices are fluctuating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You might have noticed Alabama and Georgia gas prices have changed within the last month. According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price for regular gas is four dollars and 52 cents. “We’ve seen our demand drop off a little bit on a global...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Hot Dog Chili Sauce

I want you to think back to the last chili dog you ate. Not homemade, but the last chili dog you had from a street cart vendor, at the county fair or from your favorite hot dog joint. Chances are, that chili had a different texture and consistency than the chili you’d eat out of a bowl. Well, folks, this recipe is just that.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy