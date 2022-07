No Heat Advisory for SELA today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and storms will keep our temperature from rising much above the average temperature of 92 degrees for this time of year. There are however heat advisories in effect for Northern Louisiana, Arkansas, northwest Mississippi and Oklahoma. If you are headed north, heat indices will be upwards of 107 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, stay out of the sun as much as possible, take frequent rest breaks and check up on relatives and friends.

