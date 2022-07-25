ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Prices have increased but these Central Georgia shoppers are on the hunt for back-to-school deals

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. — As Central Georgians are preparing to hit the books, shoppers may be looking for some places to get their kids' school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to...

Related
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 28)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of experience. Applicants must have a valid...
MACON, GA
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network: July 27

MACON, Ga. — Fellow Central Georgians have been pretty active in the 13WMAZ Weather Network group, so let's see what you've posted. First up is Amy Smith who sent in a glorious photo, not just from Lake Sinclair but actually on Lake Sinclair. She and her husband were boating and caught this sunset on July 23.
MACON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia joins multistate $34.2M settlement agreement against jewelry store chain

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
GEORGIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Parents say they're moving out of school district zone after son bullied, poured bleach on at Loganville High

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is calling for a school to be held accountable after they said their son was attacked on campus and had bleach thrown on him. The 15-year-old's parents claims Loganville High has done nothing to ensure their son will be safe this coming year – so they're taking drastic action themselves and moving out of the district.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia should adopt family leave system, advocates say

ATLANTA — Adopting a comprehensive family leave insurance system would benefit both Georgia’s business climate and health outcomes, according to a new report. Setting up a system that would allow Georgians to take time off for having a child or other caregiving duties would have numerous benefits, members of the Georgia Coalition for Paid Leave, an alliance of more than 20 organizations, said.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

GI Specialists of Georgia

Patients place value on health prevention, and a colonoscopy with GI Specialists of Georgia will help you meet your healthcare goals. Patients may encounter various gastrointestinal issues such as reflux, indigestion, fatty liver, constipation, and diarrhea; a consultation with our providers will diagnose the problem and help alleviate the symptom. GI Specialists of Georgia is a leading gastroenterology practice, treating all disorders of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas. Dr. Asfandiyar completed medical school at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kim received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University in Atlanta. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
GEORGIA STATE
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
charltoncountyherald.com

Fall came early in Southeast Georgia

Driving back and to from Kingsland just got a little more scenic. The trees along the popular highway now sport rare colors for Southeast Georgia — reds and oranges. While Charlton County itself experiences a mild fall, this foliage is due to a local electric company conducting active right of way maintenance.
KINGSLAND, GA
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how Georgia could spend its $5B surplus

ATLANTA — The state has more money than it can spend -- $5 billion. It's the result of a surging economy supplemented by federal stimulus money. What to do with it could include sending more government checks to taxpayers. Despite its riches, Georgia has problems. There’s a backlog of expensive state-funded construction projects. State prisons are understaffed and schools are always looking for teachers. And $5 billion of surplus could effectively attack some of those problems.
GEORGIA STATE
