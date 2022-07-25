Prices have increased but these Central Georgia shoppers are on the hunt for back-to-school deals

Patients place value on health prevention, and a colonoscopy with GI Specialists of Georgia will help you meet your healthcare goals. Patients may encounter various gastrointestinal issues such as reflux, indigestion, fatty liver, constipation, and diarrhea; a consultation with our providers will diagnose the problem and help alleviate the symptom. GI Specialists of Georgia is a leading gastroenterology practice, treating all disorders of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas. Dr. Asfandiyar completed medical school at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kim received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University in Atlanta. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

