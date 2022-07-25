ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, vies for NFL return

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOF7o_0grnciht00

July 25 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with leukemia and is unlikely to play this season, the NFL rookie announced on social media.

Metchie spoke about his diagnoses in a statement released by the Texans on Sunday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The Texans also placed Metchie on the active/non-football injury list.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL [acute promyelocytic leukemia], the most curable form of leukemia," Metchie wrote. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

The National Organization of Rare Diseases defines acute promyelocytic leukemia as a form of cancer in the blood, "characterized by a marked increase in a type of white blood cells." It develops in 600 to 800 people each year in the United States and mostly impacts adults around 40 years old.

Symptoms of APl can include: a bleeding disorder, which can lead to excessive bleeding; fatigue; fever; chills; night sweats; weight loss; and pallor, an unhealthy pale appearance.

Metchie, 22, entered the league as a second-round pick in April's 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound playmaker totaled 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns on a team-high 96 catches last year in his final season at Alabama.

Metchie sustained a torn ACL in December's SEC title game. He did individual work last month at the Texans' organized team activities, but was expected to be ready to play after the team's off-season program.

"John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are with him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Alabama coach Nick Saban said late Sunday.

"It's a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.

"Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle."

The Texans, who signed Metchie to his rookie contract in May, started training camp Sunday, with rookies reporting to Houston Methodist Training Center. Veterans will report for camp Tuesday in Houston.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RaiderMaven

Raiders CB Fred Williamson Was "The Hammer"

Fred “The Hammer” Williamson was one of the first stars of the Oakland Raiders in the early seasons of the Oakland Raiders in the developmental years of the American Football League, which was founded in 1960. The 6-3, 220-pound Williamson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Health
State
Alabama State
Houston, TX
Sports
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Richards-Ross Shares The Pros And Cons Of Having A Multigenerational Household!

Sanya Richards-Ross and her family are bringing a fresh new storyline to this season of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta! The 4x Olympic Gold Medalist recently chatted with BET Lifestyle about her recent move to the ATL with her loved ones, along with why she loves her multigenerational household. Keep scrolling to get to know the RHOA newbie that deserves a gold medal for transparency!
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia. The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.” Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
406K+
Followers
61K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy