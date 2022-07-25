Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash

July 25 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones, Aquaman and See star Jason Momoa hit a motorcyclist with his 1970 Oldsmobile this weekend, but no serious injuries were reported, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened on Old Topanga Road near Calabasas at about 11 a.m. on Sunday when biker Vitaliy Avagimyan crossed over the double yellow lines into Momoa's lane of traffic and hit the left front of the actor's car.

The actor stayed at the scene and helped Avagimyan, who was taken to a Northridge hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his leg and thumb.

Momoa drove a 1970 Oldsmobile in the 2021 Netflix film Sweet Girl, but it is unclear if the one involved in the accident was the same muscle car.

He was recently announced as the star of the family-centric action comedy, Shots! Shots! Shots!

Jason Momoa leads Haka at 'Aquaman' premiere