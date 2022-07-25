ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones, Aquaman and See star Jason Momoa hit a motorcyclist with his 1970 Oldsmobile this weekend, but no serious injuries were reported, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened on Old Topanga Road near Calabasas at about 11 a.m. on Sunday when biker Vitaliy Avagimyan crossed over the double yellow lines into Momoa's lane of traffic and hit the left front of the actor's car.

The actor stayed at the scene and helped Avagimyan, who was taken to a Northridge hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his leg and thumb.

Momoa drove a 1970 Oldsmobile in the 2021 Netflix film Sweet Girl, but it is unclear if the one involved in the accident was the same muscle car.

He was recently announced as the star of the family-centric action comedy, Shots! Shots! Shots!

Jason Momoa leads Haka at 'Aquaman' premiere

maemae
3d ago

guy on the bike was lucky I had a friend this month die in a motorcycle accident he was only 36. was nice of him to stay with the guy too.

Lori Whitaker
2d ago

They are always telling people to watch for motorcycles but I swear I see very irresponsible bike drivers EVERY SINGLE DAY. As a child a motorcycle t-boned our car when it ran a stop sign. My mom made a tourniquet from his belt or he would have lost his leg. I hate this happened at all. But it certainly is not uncommon. Hope all is okay.

FED-UP
3d ago

that person on the bike was lucky lucky... l had one that turned right in front of me.. she ended up dead, but she did it on Purpose it was a suicide by vehicle

