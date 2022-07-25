New Sauk Rapids store carries Pokemon cards, sports cards and a little bit of a lot more

SAUK RAPIDS - It's pretty apparent when you walk into Sauk Rapids' new card store that it's owned by a genuine fan.

Chad Gombos opened Card Cravers Club April 30 as a place to share appreciation for his longtime hobby with others in the community. He's collected sports cards for most of his life, Gombos said, and Card Cravers Club serves as a place for sports card and trading card newbies, diehards and anyone in between.

The upper walls of the 1121 Lincoln Ave. South business are lined with signed sports jerseys and framed photos of professional athletes. Below are rows of signed baseballs, some bobbleheads and, of course, the bread and butter of the business: Pokemon cards.

Wait, what?

While Gombos does carry all manner of sports cards, particularly the "big four" (baseball, basketball, football and hockey), he's been surprised by the popularity of Pokemon cards. According to Gombos, he sold out of Pokemon cards in 2 1/2 hours on his first day open.

"I was not prepared for that," he said.

His 12-year-old son keeps him apprised on the popular Pokemon cards and trends. Gombos said he can also place orders for customers who need a specific box of cards he doesn't have on hand.

"I have a little of everything, not a lot of anything," Gombos said. ("Everything" includes an air hockey table in a side room for people to play on.)

He's watched his lifetime hobby resurge in popularity in the last few years. Gombos personally pinpoints the explosion of new interest to a very specific source: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' rookie card.

While many sell cards online, purchasing a card at a store means customers can have their cards in-hand right now.

"I don't have to wait for shipping," Gombos said. "I don't have to wait for somebody to mail it − possibly get damaged."

Gombos said he aims to add Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to his offerings, and has set plans in motion to bring athletes to Card Cravers for signing events. Customers interested in learning more about those events should keep an eye on the Card Cravers Club Facebook page.

Gombos also does online box breaks. This is when Gombos takes a box of sports cards and divvies it up among people who've bought in to keep certain cards from the box. For instance, you could buy in to get ahold of all the Vikings players in a football card box. Online box breaks are very popular right now, Gombos said.

His in-store customers are a pretty even mix of children starting to explore card collecting as a hobby and those who come in knowing exactly what they want. He wants his store to be welcoming to people at all levels of interest and a family-friendly business.

"There's nothing I love more than a dad bringing his son in," Gombos said.

Gombos is equally excited for customers who come in for five minutes to make a very specific purchase and those who come in to talk for two hours about their shared hobby. He likes talking about sports as much as he does watching them and playing them.

"I'm not in this to make millions," Gombos said. "I'm in this to make friends."