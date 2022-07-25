ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

No charges in Mandan July 4th parade death

By Kyle Cornell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mandan, ND) -- No charges are being filed in the death of a six-year-old girl at Mandan's...

KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he asked a group of teenagers to have sex with him. Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say a witness told them 36-year-old Austin Verhasselt approached him and other boys at McDowell Dam Monday and propositioned them. Court documents report that Verhasselt told police he thought the boys were 18 or older.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man pleads guilty to shaking and severely injuring baby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to shaking and severely injuring a baby. Police say they found an unresponsive one-month-old in the care of 22-year-old Jaydenle Bushard last October. The child was treated at the hospital for fractures on both legs, healing rib fractures, and bruising on his head. After an investigation, officers say Bushard shook the child and caused the injuries.
BISMARCK, ND
Crime & Safety
KFYR-TV

Dino digs draw people to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a fossil opens the window to history and with each discovery, people are more intrigued. The Paleontology Database puts North Dakota at 11th among states with the most fossil finds. Since 2017, 67-million-year-old Edmontosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered at North Dakota Geological Survey Paleontology’s public dig site south of Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four finalists named for North Dakota 2023 Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award. Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English Language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers;
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man gets probation for role in death of five-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man will get probation for his role in the death of five-year-old Geremy Doyle. Russell James, 34, pleaded guilty to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor charge Monday. Prosecutors say James, along with 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle and 18-year-old Serenity Foots were...
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFYR-TV

Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brides and event organizers had that pre-wedding glow with the announcement of Bismarck’s newest event venue, Capital Acres. This equestrian training center will be getting some tender loving care over the next year to give it a new life. Capital Acres will soon be its new name and have a completely different purpose.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Hailstorm rocks Bismarck on Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone who was outside or by a window late Thursday afternoon in Bismarck got a front row seat to a hailstorm that seemed to burst the “Bismarck Bubble.”. After the short storm ended, residents rushed to their lawns to pick up golf ball-sized balls...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-profile Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney has been placed on administrative leave. Gabrielle Goter, who served as the lead prosecutor in the trial of Chad Isaak last summer, was placed on paid leave last month after an employee filed a complaint on June 7th.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
US 103.3

The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You

This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
MANDAN, ND

