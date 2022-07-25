Fargo Police investigating stabbing

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are alerting the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the Department about a text message they've received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnaped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO