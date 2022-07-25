Fargo Police investigating stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is facing a DUI charge after police say they crashed into several things before rolling their SUV. Police say they were called to the crash around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the 1700 block of 35th Ave. S. Authorities say...
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning more about what actually took place early Thursday morning in a South Fargo car crash. Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson tells WDAY Radio his crews arrived on scene a little after 2 a.m. to reports of a rollover crash and a transformer hit at The Nest apartment complex, just east of West Acres Mall and I-94 off 35th street south.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North. The caller said a van without...
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are alerting the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. Concerned residents have contacted the Department about a text message they've received from an unknown number. The message claims a loved one had been kidnaped and demands to have money transferred in exchange for their release. The message has been accompanied with a photo of a female who appears to be tied up, followed by an photo of a gun.
(Update) -- Two people were placed into custody from the incident. SWAT has cleared the scene, and in all six were detained. The investigation into drug activity at the home at 5th street south and 10th avenue south continues. Original story:. (Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Peytn Cromp. Peytn left her residence on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Peytn is 5′7″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (KFGO) – A Cass County sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid administrative leave after she was arrested for DWI in Becker County on Saturday. Sheriff Jesse Jahner was notified about the arrest of Savanna Graser on Monday and an internal investigation Is now underway. Graser began...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were detained and four people arrested on Tuesday morning after the SWAT team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant. Police say they went to the home in the 900...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they are aware of a social media post circulating that states a man has been knocking door to door asking for money before attacking 3 teens. GFPD says they have had no reports regarding this post. They say...
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
(Fargo, ND) -- The suspect in a Fargo crime spree is being held on a one million dollar bond. Michael Yousa is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Police say he engaged in a 25 minute crime spree involving a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition.
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hillsboro woman is sharing her harrowing tale in hopes of empowering others after she escaped from a man police say held her at gunpoint and tried to abduct her. It happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at the Subway, which is...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A pickup hauling a trailer sideswiped a semi parked along the side of Interstate 94 on Monday, July 25th at 9:25am near mile marker 293. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said no injuries were reported in this incident. Niewind said officers from the Barnes...
WILKIN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Foxhome, Minn. woman is accused of a number of disturbing crimes against dogs at her home. 40-year-old Michelle Karch is charged in Wilkin County Court with two felony counts of animal torture resulting in the death of two dogs, two felony counts of animal cruelty resulting in death, two misdemeanors for the deprivation of food, water and shelter to the dogs, as well as two gross misdemeanors of animal torture and animal torture.
