Drivers who want to avoid major delays should find an alternative route to using Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area this week. VDOT announced that starting July 25, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) and exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. These changes to the traffic patterns are to allow for Express Lanes construction and paving operations.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO