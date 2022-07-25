ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

80th annual Peach Festival sees large turnout

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People had a sweet time at the 80th annual Peach Festival in Clarksville this weekend.

The festival is one of the biggest events in the River Valley each year and it is the longest running outdoor festival in the entire state.

Sharla Fultz was there helping at her daughter’s booth. She said she was blown away by the number and quality of vendors at this year’s event.

“This is truly the most incredible peach festival that I have ever seen. There are so many things,” said Fultz.

K.C. Carrell, director of entertainment at the Johnson County Peach Festival, says “we’re just asking everybody to come out in patriotic colors. We’ve had a very tough last few years and we really need to come together.”

The festival saw a peach eating contest, a parade, live music performances, and a salute to first responders during the festival.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

