Rockville, MD

MoCo Native Brings Authentic Taiwanese Cuisine, Bao Bei, To Rockville for Pick-Up/Delivery

By MCS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBao Bei, specializing in authentic Taiwanese cuisine, is now available for pick-up and delivery through a ghost kitchen located at 11910 Parklawn Dr #O in Rockville. The ghost kitchen is owned...

MoCo Made Food & Beverage Expo to Take Place on Thursday, July 28

Join Montgomery County’s vibrant local food and beverage community at the Montgomery County Food Council’s MoCo Made Food and Beverage Expo at the *Silver Spring Civic Building on Thursday, July 28th, from 11am-2pm (1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD 20910). This fun, free, community event is an opportunity for Washington area residents to sample and shop the latest in local food and beverages in Montgomery County, be entered for door prizes and giveaways, and meet the artisans and entrepreneurs making delicious products right here in the County. *The wearing of face masks is optional in the Silver Spring Civic Building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery Village Shopping Center Update

Work has begun on the interior of the new Montgomery Village Starbucks, which will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) The drive through menu screen/speaker was also installed earlier today, July 27. Coming soon signage was erected in mid-June and the majority of the exterior construction was also completed around that time. No opening date has been announced but the store is expected to open by the fall.
Jazzercise to Open New Gaithersburg Location

Jazzercise, a fitness franchise that combines dance, strength and resistance training with popular music for a full-body workout class, will be opening a new location in Muddy Branch Square next to Giant. The workout classes that have been around for over 50 years have additional Montgomery County locations in Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, and Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards

Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Five Montgomery County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022

Nearly 3,200 restaurants around the world, including five right here in Montgomery County (listed below), have earned honors for their ambitious wine programs, bolstering their lists and cellars now that dining out has resumed. “After two challenging years, during which many customers took a long hiatus from dining out, restaurants are developing innovative ways to attract diners back, no matter their preferences. From wine flights to creative, quality “mocktails” and more, restaurants around the world are pulling out all the stops with their beverage programs to enhance the full dining experience, giving all wine lovers a reason to be excited about going out again.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
‘Tiki Bar Del Ray’ pop-up is running longer than expected

Mangoritas will keep flowing awhile in Del Ray. Six months have passed since Tiki Bar Del Ray opened, and co-owner Bill Blackburn says that his pop-up concept at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue is running longer than expected. After all, he says, who doesn’t like a trip to the beach?
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Not Your Average Joe’s Closes Kentlands Location Today (Wednesday, July 27)

Earlier this month, Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg announced it will be closing by July 27. Today will be the last day for the Gaithersburg location of the restaurant. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ The Massachusetts-based creative casual cuisine concept made its way to Montgomery County in the summer of 2012. The company then opened Bethesda in the summer of 2015 and in Silver Spring in July 2016. The Silver spring announced its permanent closure in July 2020.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Melodia Rinaldi Named Gaithersburg Chorus Music Director

The City of Gaithersburg has announced that Melodia Rinaldi will be joining the Gaithersburg Chorus as its new Music Director as of August 23, 2022. Melodia Mae “Mimi” Rinaldi (she/her) is a music educator from Baltimore. She is currently the director of the Vocal Programs at Gaithersburg Middle School in MCPS where she also teaches General Music, Drama/Theater, and is a faculty advisor of the SOS program and the Restorative Justice initiative.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Afro Latino Festival This Sunday, July 31

CULTURE – FOLKLORE – FOOD – ART AND TRADITION – LIVE MUSIC BY INTERNATIONAL & LOCAL ARTISTS – SALSA LESSONS NY MAYRA MURILLO – SAMBA LESSONS BY ROYALTY SAMBA.
Popular gun store finds new home in Arlington

CLARENDON, Va. - A well-known Virginia gun store has a new home. NOVA Armory is now in Clarendon, and the move is causing some concern for residents in the area. The new location is on Wilson Boulevard ---- just a few feet away from a grocery store, bars, and restaurants.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Rock Creek Property Group Acquires 51,000 SF Property in Rockville For $8.9 Million

Rock Creek Property Group, LLC (“Rock Creek”) has announced it has acquired 51,000 square feet and two floors at 9707 Key West Avenue in Rockville, MD. The property is strategically located in the epicenter of Montgomery County’s life science cluster. This is the second acquisition by Rock Creek’s Fund III and the purchase price was $8.925 million. The three-story office building is divided into two condominium units owned by separate entities. The unit acquired by Rock Creek, comprises the entire second and third floors each measuring approximately 25,500 square feet. Rock Creek plans to rebrand the space as Precision Labs™ | Shady Grove, adding to its burgeoning first class life science portfolio.
ROCKVILLE, MD
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
Makeover Montgomery 5: Resilient Montgomery Conference Will Offer Fresh Ideas on all Aspects of Resilience

Registration is open for the Makeover Montgomery 5 conference scheduled for September 22 through 24; featuring keynote speaker Angela D. Brooks,President Elect of the American Planning Association, and past chair of the APA Diversity Task Force. The Montgomery County Planning Department in partnership with the University of Maryland’s National Center...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

