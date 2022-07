GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say recent hot summer temperatures have led to an increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, in just the first week of July more than 300 emergency department visits were due to heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion. Most of these visits were for men between the ages of 25 and 44. Nurse Practitioner Patricia Williams with Novant Health said men in this age group have been known for pushing themselves too hard.

