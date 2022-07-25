Man dies after stabbing on CTA Red Line train on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed after a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at the 63rd Street Station on the 200 block of W. 63rd Street around 3 a.m. Monday. According to police, a man was stabbed on a train car by another man during an altercation.

The victim was able to run to the 6300 block of S. Yale, where authorities were contacted.

The man was transported with stab wounds to the chest to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

This is the second stabbing onboard a CTA Red Line train in only a matter of days. On Friday, a 42-year-old man was attacked and stabbed by a group of people while on a train. Five people were charged Sunday in that attack.

