ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dies after stabbing on CTA Red Line train on South Side

By Marisa Rodriguez, Sean Lewis, Judy Wang
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLJWJ_0grnXhvX00

CHICAGO — A man was killed after a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened at the 63rd Street Station on the 200 block of W. 63rd Street around 3 a.m. Monday. According to police, a man was stabbed on a train car by another man during an altercation.

The victim was able to run to the 6300 block of S. Yale, where authorities were contacted.

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

The man was transported with stab wounds to the chest to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

This is the second stabbing onboard a CTA Red Line train in only a matter of days. On Friday, a 42-year-old man was attacked and stabbed by a group of people while on a train. Five people were charged Sunday in that attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Triple shooting on West Side leaves 2 in critical condition

CHICAGO — Two people were critically wounded Wednesday in a triple shooting on Chicago’s West Side. Around 4:15 p.m., authorities responding to the 4800 block of W. Lake located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims were walking down the street when an unknown vehicle approached and two occupants exited the car and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after shots allegedly fired on I-290 in Cook County

CHICAGO - A driver was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing shots on Interstate 290 and then crashing their vehicle in Chicago. Shortly after 6 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of shots fired from a white Mercedes on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue. A description of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Person fatally struck by driver on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs. The incident happened on Interstate 94 southbound near Sibley Street around 3:40 a.m. Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, preliminary information indicated state police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot early Wednesday inside a vehicle that crashed in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side. The 34-year-old man was traveling inside a car about 1:10 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago Police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in murder of worker at Original Maxwell Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Bellwood man has been charged with the murder of an employee at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant on July 22. Joseph Freeman, 47, has been charged with first degree murder and is expected in bond court Thursday. Chicago Police say it was around 3 a.m. when the 30-year-old employee working beyond the service window was shot in the face. He later died at a nearby hospital.  Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says the shooting may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the night. That person, identified as Freeman, returned to the restaurant, located at  3801 W. Harrison St., and shot the employee.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line#W 63rd Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old girl, woman shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 16-year-old and the 22-year-old were standing outside just after midnight in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when gunfire broke out and they were both struck, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested after deadly shooting of father in Evanston park

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was charged in the deadly shooting of a father shot and killed in an Evanston park while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter. Khiryan Monroe, 20, turned himself into police on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder. On July 14 just after 9 p.m., Servando Hamros, 29, was […]
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side. The shooting took place around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 290 near the Western Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police. One person was struck by the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy