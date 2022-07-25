ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Missing: Christena Keys

By Talia Naquin
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Kodan Crank

(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Kodan Crank is 17 years old. The teen lives in Warren. He hasn’t been seen since June 8. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)675-2730.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed that 15-year-old Julia Scaife was reported missing, and detectives are asking the community to help find her. She was described by police as 4′10″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown and blonde hair, and blue eyes. The Cleveland Division of Police Second...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Update: Parents located after young boy found in Lodi

LODI, Ohio — His parents have been found!. Not long after Lodi Fire and Rescue posted two pictures of a young boy who was found on Bank Street early Thursday morning, authorities updated their Facebook post to announce his parents had been located. They had shared the child's photos...
LODI, OH
Bedford, OH
Bedford, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community’s help to find him. 31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to a department Facebook post. Lee is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said. Lee has brown hair...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Concern grows over youth shootings in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A call came in to authorities early Wednesday morning from the scene of a shooting inside a Euclid home. A mother saying her 10-year-old was shot. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Vincent Eugene Lee II, suspect in Lorain murder case, awaiting trial

A 31-year-old Elyria man is scheduled to go to trial in September in Lorain County Common Pleas Court in connection with the death of a Lorain man. Vincent Eugene Lee II, of Murray Ridge Road, was arrested and charged in January 2021 with murder and felonious assault of 26-year-old Albert Ross III, according to Lorain police and court records.
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Teen with life-threatening illness has wish granted, spends day with Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above previously aired on 3News on April 15, 2022. 13-year-old Iain McGovern dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer. The blow of being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness not deterred him from working toward this goal, and a group of local law enforcement agencies recently helped him make his dream a reality through the Northeast Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two people are in custody in connection to a chase that started late Wednesday night out of Brook Park. Officers started chasing a vehicle after 11 p.m. in Brook Park after the driver ran a red light, sources told 19 News. The car reported...
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 16-year-old Elyria girl missing since July 18

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are looking for a missing girl and have asked for the community’s help to find her. Arianna Ramos, 16, has been missing since July 18, according to a department Facebook post. Arianna is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds, police said.
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Akron Drowning Victim’s Mom With GoFundMe Page

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The mother of 14-year-old Toshaye Pope created a GoFundMe page last weekend, hoping to pay for medical expenses to bring the youngster back to good health. Now those monies will also cover funeral expenses. Pope apparently drowned in the lake at Kim...
AKRON, OH

