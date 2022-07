BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. has taken the first step toward selecting a developer, or developers, for the Central Terminal. Developers have until Sept. 30 to respond to a “request for expressions of interest” to redevelop all, or portions, of the East Side landmark. The request for expressions of interest will allow the corporation to create a bidding short list, in the form of a request for proposal that will likely be released in the spring. The requests for expressions of interest were released July 26.

