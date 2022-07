AVONDALE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a West Valley crash that left one person dead on July 26. The crash happened in the area of 99th Avenue and the I-10. According to Lt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police, a man was heading south on 99th Avenue at a high rate of speed when a second vehicle with three adults and two children inside was turning left onto the westbound I-10 onramp. The car that was heading south on 99th Avenue then struck the car that was turning onto the onramp.

TOLLESON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO