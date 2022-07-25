Report: Liverpool ‘Laugh off’ Juventus Bid For Roberto Firmino - New Increased Offer Expected

Liverpool have dismissed an offer from Juventus for striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

News coming out of Italy has suggested that the Serie A club have offered €23million for the Brazilian who is in the final 12 months of his contract.

According to The Mirror , Liverpool have ‘laughed off’ the bid for the 30-year-old who is adored by manager Jurgen Klopp and Reds fans.

The publication also says however that reports suggest that Juventus will come back with an increased offer to try and tempt the Anfield hierarchy as the last opportunity to cash in on the striker.

Liverpool have already lost Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino on permanent deals this summer.

Whilst they have brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, losing Firmino seems unlikely without a replacement being found.

Even then, it would represent significant upheaval to a forward line that has been so pivotal to Liverpool’s success over recent years.

As the average age of Liverpool's front players has dropped with the signings of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Nunez, Klopp is likely to want to retain the experience of Firmino along with top scorer Mohamed Salah.

The big question surrounding Firmino remains, therefore, is if he will extend his current deal at the club or leave for free in a year's time.

