Man wanted for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a wanted fugitive. Authorities say 37-year-old Enrique Javier Tijerina is wanted for four counts of burglary and two counts of theft. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS....
LAREDO, Texas — Laredo police are searching for Maria D. Guillen Rangel, a woman accused of impeding in a double-homicide investigation. Police said there is an outstanding warrant against Guillen Rangel, with the charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon-Felony 3, relating to an investigation of a double-homicide on July 8.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities find 18 grams of hard drugs and nearly $6,000 in cash. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the 100 block of Leon Avenue. After a thorough search, deputies found 18...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is allegedly tied to Laredo’s eighth and ninth homicide investigation. Laredo Police are searching for Maria D. Guillen Rangel is wanted for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon. The arrest warrant is related to the homicide investigation...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Investigators are still trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that was left on fire in central Laredo Tuesday afternoon. A group of people were seen running from the scene of a car accident where one of the vehicles went up in flames over at the corner of Park and Santa Ursula Avenue.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle is found fully engulfed in flames under an overpass near the downtown area. The incident happened at around 3:24 when authorities were called out to a vehicle fire near Park Street and Santa Ursula Avenue. A viewer sent KGNS a video that shows moments...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A truck driver pleads guilty to human smuggling. Marthin Rueda Alcorta said he tried to smuggle 110 people in a refrigerated trailer back in May. Court documents say Alcorta was driving erratically through the I-35 checkpoint and almost hit a K-9 officer. When agents stopped Alcorta and searched the trailer, they found the migrants inside.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a decade since the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy by two former Laredo Police Officers. Since then, the deputy’s family filed a lawsuit against those they say were responsible for his death. The 11-page lawsuit outlines...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly. Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed...
FREER, TX (KGNS) - An attempt to get away from law enforcement ends in a fatal crash outside of Freer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at around 2 p.m. A DPS official says, six people were inside the SUV going down Highway...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Three people are taken to the hospital after a multiple vehicle accident in Central Laredo Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the corner of Cedar and Clark Boulevard at around 4 p.m. According to the Laredo Fire Department, three vehicles crashed into each other, one of which...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One person is dead following an accident that led to a massive fire in the Mines Road area. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:36 p.m. when crews were called out to a fire near the 23000 block of FM 1472.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Four people are involved in a three vehicle collision that happened in central Laredo. The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Cedar and Clark. When paramedics arrived, they found three vehicles damaged from...
(Seguin) – A Laredo woman earned herself a stay in Seguin after attempting to transport $100,000 worth of Fentanyl through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say at 5 p.m. Thursday, Ana Laura Hernandez, 44, was arrested following what began as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 by K9 Corporal Dustin Crawford. They say as Crawford spoke with Hernandez; he observed her behavior to be suspicious. Crawford then asked Hernandez for consent to search the vehicle and was granted consent.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One person is dead following an accident that led to a massive fire in the Mines Road area. The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after a cloud of black smoke could be seen coming from the northwest part of town. According to a witness,...
In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal. A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal. According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few days, the City of Laredo will have a familiar face taking over the role of assistant city manager. Before his departure, Laredo’s former interim city manager Keith Selman announced his pick for assistant city manager and that’s former Laredo Fire Chief Steve Landin.
