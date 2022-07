Blonde just got a brand-new trailer from Netflix. The Ana de Armas film has generated a ton of buzz because of its NC-17 rating. Now, there have been multiple clips put out by the company in anticipation for the release. Director Andrew Dominik has remained firm that Blonde deserves this rating. He searched far and wide for a platform that would host the project. The actress was moved by the story of this icon and hoped to bring it to people who might not have known these facts about Marilyn Monroe. NC-17 in this case is for "some sexual content." People at the Motion Picture Association of America have not been using that distinction for a lot of mainstream films lately. In fact, it's a bit of a rarity since the rating was developed. None of this has deterred Dominik as he feels like this is necessary to tell the story that he has chosen to put on film.

