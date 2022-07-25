ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into 18-wheeler on a Miami-Dade street, and the driver was found shot

By Michelle Marchante
 3 days ago
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after an 18-wheeler crash at a major Miami-Dade intersection. Getty Images

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after a crash with an 18-wheeler at a major Miami-Dade intersection.

While at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, doctors found a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Miami-Dade police said. Detectives said they don’t know yet how or where the man was shot before the crash.

What police do know is that the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. TV news video showed a car underneath the truck.

The car’s driver was taken to Jackson in critical condition, police said. The truck driver is OK

The intersection was shut down for several hours but is now reopen and the truck has been towed away.

This article will be updated.

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

