Nashville library director retires
Nashville library director Kent Oliver retired last week after decades of working in libraries across the country.
- He tells Axios one of the high points of his time in Nashville was opening new facilities for the Bellevue and Southeast branches.
- He predicts construction will continue to be a priority after his departure.
What he's saying: "We still need new buildings badly," Oliver says.
- "We have a list of about eight or 10 branches that we really need to replace, and a couple that we need to add."
Zoom in: Oliver says the library's community programming keeps it vital, including literacy programs and partnerships with Nashville schools.
- He pointed to resource hubs like the Civil Rights Room in the downtown branch or the Votes for Women Room , which opened in 2020, as wells of historical knowledge that remain deeply relevant.
The intrigue: On his last day, Oliver wore a t-shirt referencing the "Read Banned Books" campaign the library launched earlier this year in response to censorship efforts throughout the nation.
- "Your public library is a neutral ground for ideas of all kinds, whether you agree with them or not," Oliver says.
The bottom line: "We've got a lot of willful ignorance going on in society right now," Oliver says. "I think libraries are one of the tools that can turn that around."
Comments / 0