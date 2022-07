LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's statewide primary election is Aug. 2 and ahead of Election Day, there are some changes voters can expect as they go to cast their ballots. The church, school, or community center voters have been going to for the last 10 years may no longer by your polling place, after Michigan's first-ever Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission transformed nearly every political line in the state.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO