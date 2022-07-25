ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why Louisiana residents struggle to get property insurance during hurricane season.

By Debbie Elliott
wwno.org
 3 days ago

Over the past two years, hurricane-related damage in Louisiana has caused some insurance...

www.wwno.org

Comments

MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards praises Louisiana citizens, remarks on state’s low unemployment rate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State leaders announced Tuesday (July 26) that Louisiana’s unemployment rate is significantly improved.  According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), the current number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest unemployment rate in state history. Governor John Bel Edwards issued […]
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Louisiana’s All-Time Low Unemployment Rate

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana reaching the lowest unemployment rate in state history. “Today, Louisiana has the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 3.8 percent. More Louisianans are employed than ever before. This is a testament to the hard bipartisan work we have done to grow, diversify, and invest in our economy. Even more so, it speaks to the incredible talent and strong work ethic of our people who have weathered floods, hurricanes, and a global pandemic and have come out stronger. We know that the best tool for a family to fight the pressures of inflation is a good-paying job. This is a great time for Louisianans who are looking to start a new career or find a new opportunity with better pay. I want to encourage the people of Louisiana to reach out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for assistance and to look at what opportunities might be available in their communities.”
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Public Service Commission Blasts Energy Companies

During a relatively heated Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport today, the idea of taking monopoly status away from electric companies in the state was floated. Electric company representatives were grilled over the the size of electric bills in the state, their lack of planning for alternative power sources, and the pay of their leadership. The answers being provided by the company representatives did not seem to satisfy Public Service Commissioners.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled. Louisiana – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder said on July 26, 2022, that he is urging the approval of federal legislation that will increase the number of Louisiana individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This measure will enhance the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will mark its 25th anniversary on July 26 after being enacted into law in 1990. The ABLE Act was passed into law in 2014, allowing those who acquired or developed a disability before the age of 26 to save money without risking losing their federal disability benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has the highest combined average sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, when adding up state and local taxes. That's the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store. Louisiana's tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %,...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill

There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

LA Public Service Commission grills energy company representatives

SHREVEPORT, La. - High electricity bills spurred animated conversations at Wednesday's Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting held in Shreveport. The commissioners asked pointed questions of representatives from energy companies, with the biggest one there being Entergy. The majority of the discussion centered on figuring out ways of easing the pain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: There's help for those struggling to pay water bills, if local systems make it available

Back in January, the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans called on our state leaders to ensure that every Louisianan has access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. No one should have their water turned off because they can’t afford to pay. Yet, in New Orleans, three-quarters of low-income residents live in neighborhoods where the average water and sewer bill is unaffordable. And as of May, nearly one in five Orleans Parish customers were past due on their water bill by more than two months and, on average, owed more than $1,800.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana gets new COVID-19 vaccine option

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Novavax’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state. The announcement came after the CDC endorsed the vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The FDA also announced an emergency use authorization of the Novavax shot.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Treasurer John M. Schroder urges disability service expansion

Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder is urging the passage of federal legislation that will expand the number of Louisiana citizens with disabilities who qualify to possess Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This legislation will supplement the Americans with Disabilities Act, which celebrates its anniversary as of July 26, having been signed into law in 1990.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana’s favorite soda to undergo a redesign

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish. According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana. But the green cans and bottles the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE

