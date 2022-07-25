ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Potentially Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
A look at areas with the highest chance of seeing thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening, July 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A slow-moving cold front will trigger a new round of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, that will bring much-needed relief from one of the most prolonged heat waves the region has seen in years.

The current projected time frame for the new storm system on Monday, July 25 is from the mid-afternoon to the mid-evening. (See the first image above. The main threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts.

"The front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday into Monday evening, some of which could be strong to severe, and/or produce heavy rainfall," the National Weather Service said. "After the frontal passage, temperatures and humidity levels should return closer to average for late July."

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued hot, with a high temperature in the upper 80s prior to the arrival of the front and storm system.

The current projected time frame for storm activity is from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall amounts of between a half-inch to an inch are expected Monday.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Tuesday, July 26 with the high temperature in the low 80s.

Wednesday, July 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

