Suspect arrested in 1989 Dallas cold case murder

David Rojas Photo credit Dallas County Jail

More than three decades after a Dallas murder, police have their suspect locked up.

In 1989, a woman named Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled at her home in Oak Cliff. Investigators took DNA samples but the technology was still young 33 years ago.

With improvements over the years, cold case detectives got a match to a suspect named David Rojas who is now jailed on a Capital Murder charge.

