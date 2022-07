A Lewiston man drowned Saturday in the Salmon River while attempting to save a dog. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers was with a group of rafters near Pine Bar about 1 mile upstream from Graves Creek at around 4:30 p.m., when he swam out into the river to save a dog that had been caught in a current. Scyphers reportedly went around the river bend and out of sight.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO