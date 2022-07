(Montague, MA) Kevin Miller of Montague won the Massachusetts Lottery, “Lucky For Life.” After matching the first five of his Quic Pic numbers on February 18th, Miller cashed in his prize of $25,000 every year for life on July 20th. Miller chose the one time cash payment option for $390,000 pre-tax winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at Food City in Turners Falls. Food City will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

MONTAGUE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO