CORNELIUS – As a new school year nears, there are some new and old faces in leadership positions for local Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. As Hugh Hattabaugh’s tenure as interim superintendent continues, CMS reorganized its learning communities, and all 22 schools in the north Mecklenburg region are now back under the North Learning Community. Taking over as learning community superintendent will be Crystal Hill, who had held the same role for the Southeast.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO