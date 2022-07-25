ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington bikers ride for and remember little girl killed in crash

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — While Jayden Smith may no longer be here physically, the Lexington community is making sure her legacy is never forgotten.

Jo Ann Wilson, the organizer for Saturday’s Riding for Jayden Event is just one of many people in Lexington, carrying that torch. Although she and her husband William never met Jayden, they still felt the call to do something.

“I’m not going to forget Jayden’s name, I’ll never quit speaking of Jayden, I wish I could’ve met her and gotten to know her, she is very similar in age to my oldest granddaughter, so I mean just because the event’s over doesn’t mean that Jayden will ever be forgotten.”

76 motorcycles and 11 vehicles all came together for the 62-mile ride through Davidson County in honor of Jayden.

The crash happened on June 21 just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews could remove storm debris.

Amber Whitaker is accused of driving while under the influence of methadone, according to court documents. Witnesses on the scene said that Whitaker nearly hit a pedestrian and ran a stop sign before the crash, and officers on the scene say they observed her nodding off during questioning.

“She needs to know that there is people out there that care even know we don’t know them personally,” said William.

The Freedom Cruisers Riding Club Chapter 143 helped to raise $3,000 for Jayden’s family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAlLl_0grnMoMD00
Courtesy of Jo Ann Wilson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Body found at Salem Lake, officials investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body. According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake. Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Cyclists arrested for assault, disrupting traffic in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five bicycle riders have been arrested in a North Carolina city for disrupting traffic, and police said one of the cyclists was accused of assault. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that the five cyclists — ages 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 — have been charged with reckless […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, NC
Crime & Safety
Lexington, NC
Cars
City
Lexington, NC
WNCT

Soccer legend Hope Solo sentenced to 30 days after DWI arrest in Winston-Salem with children in vehicle at Walmart parking lot, DA says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo pled guilty in Forsyth County District Court on Monday to driving while impaired and was given a sentence of 30 days, according to a statement released by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman apparently seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend tried to set fire to a house owned by someone else, according to a sheriff’s office. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman […]
GOLD HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
WNCT

NC couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
WNCT

Construction worker at North Carolina airport electrocuted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A construction worker at a North Carolina airport was electrocuted, according to a California-based company for whom he worked. The Charlotte Observer reports Rosendin Electric, a company based in San Jose, California, filed a report Monday morning confirming Sunday’s death at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. John Mallow, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Labor, said the death was caused by electrocution.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bikers#Traffic Accident#Pontiac#The Freedom Cruis
WNCT

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in a clothing store last year have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle round pierced a dressing room wall. Valentina Orellana Peralta and her mother were shopping for Christmas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

JGR declines to appeal penalties given to Hamlin, Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

Kurt Busch to miss Indy with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing. The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Businessman buys nearly 46,000 clear PVC backpacks from CMS

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local businessman has paid just short of $100,000 for new clear PVC backpacks that were never used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. According to public records, Louis Sinkoe, the owner of the now-closed Famous Mart on North Tryon Street, paid $95,625 via wire transfer on Tuesday, July 26. The backpacks were sold as-is for $85,000 with a buyer’s premium of $10,625 on top of that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC State’s Leary, Clemson leads all-ACC football picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is the preseason pick to finish as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while league favorite Clemson leads all schools with six players on the league’s preseason all-conference team. The league released the team Wednesday following voting by media members at last week’s ACC media days in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy