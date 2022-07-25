ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. envoy heads to Middle East to push Yemen peace talks

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy for Yemen leaves for Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Monday to continue Washington's diplomatic efforts to back a United Nation's mediated truce in Yemen, the U.S. State Department said.

Tim Lenderking "will continue our efforts to help advance peace," the department said in a statement on the trip, which follows U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the region earlier this month.

