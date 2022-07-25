ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'N' Country neighbors fear apartment development will increase flood risk, traffic

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0YV4_0grnLoOQ00

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Robin Pokoj’s waterfront home is her happy place.

“If you come home from work and you’ve had a really stressful day, you can sit out there and look at the water,” she said.

Her Town ‘N Country home abuts Sweetwater Creek, which flows into Old Tampa Bay just south of her subdivision, Sweetwater at Rocky Point.

In the 27 years that she’s lived in the subdivision, Pokoj has seen changes. Traffic has increased. The clarity of Sweetwater Creek has declined. The latest potential change, though, has her particularly concerned.

Onicx Group, a Tampa-based developer, wants to transform the 8.4-acre lot just across the creek from the neighborhood. The Scottish Rite Temple is located on that lot currently.

The developer’s application calls for a 25,000 sq. ft. new temple, a 4,500 sq. ft. building of business/office space, and 246,888 sq. ft. of commercial apartments in a three or four-story building. According to a traffic analysis filed with Hillsborough County, the development will include 329 multi-family units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdwU3_0grnLoOQ00

For the development to proceed as planned, the land will have to be rezoned from “Business Professional Office” to “Planned Development.”

It’s a request Pokoj, and fellow neighbors plan to fight.

“You’re proposing to build a significantly high-density housing unit in a coastal high hazard region. So, at best, it’s going to be detrimental to the community,” she said. “At worst, it’s going to be tragic.”

Pokoj and fellow neighbors do not believe the development fits in the area, which is in a coastal floodplain.

Pokoj said flood water approached homes in the past, and she fears the additional concrete and asphalt will accentuate that risk.

“By building a high-rise apartment complex there, you’re getting rid of all of the land that would absorb that floodwater,” she said.

Neighbors also worry about how the development would impact traffic on Memorial Highway, which borders the Scottish Rite property and Sweetwater subdivision to the north.

According to a 2020 study, that section of Memorial Highway has an Average Annual Daily Traffic count of 40,600 and was given a failing daily “Level of Service” rating.

“Adding a 329 apartment complex is going to make it that much worse,” Pokoj said. “It’s already bad during primary rush hours to and from work. It’s just going to make it unbearable.”

The rezoning request is scheduled to receive its first public hearing on August 15 at 6 p.m. at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library at 1505 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa, and neighbors like Pokoj hope county leaders will listen to their concerns.

Additionally, neighbors say the development team from Onicx Group will meet with them Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Rocky Point Golf Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdD3O_0grnLoOQ00

“This is going to impact all of us,” she said. “I mean, it would set a really bad precedent.”

ABC Action News reached out to Halff Associates, which is representing Onicx, but has not yet heard back.

According to the application sent to Hillsborough County, the Onicx believes the development will improve the appearance of the Scottish Rite property and provide the county with much-needed housing.

“Overall, the request is compatible with the surrounding area and is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan,” the development team concludes.

Comments / 4

stephochi
3d ago

over development, it needs to stop. ruining the environment and area, streets are not designed to handle the excessive traffic these communities create. poor planning. but they dont care it's all about the almighty dollar. disappointing. somehow this over construction needs to stop. please!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Town 'n' Country, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
nypressnews.com

Swim Advisory In Effect For Some Pasco County Beaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County have issued a water quality advisory for some beaches in the area as a result of a water sampling done on July 18. The advisory is for the following beaches:. Robert J. Strickland Beach.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Downtown Clearwater is booming with new development

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A renaissance; that’s the word some residents in downtown Clearwater are using to describe all the new development coming to their city. If you stop just about anywhere along downtown Clearwater’s waterfront, you’ll hear the sound of new construction. Dale Robinson, the owner...
The Laker/Lutz News

Project at I-75 and State Road 52 moves closer to approval

The Pasco County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning request to clear the way for a project known as Pasco Town Center, on roughly 1,000 acres at the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and State Road 52. The request now goes to the Pasco County Commission, which has...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Onicx Group#Scottish
pasconewsonline.com

Portions of Port Richey under boil water notice

PORT RICHEY, FLA- A boil water advisory is being issued for the service area North of Fox Hollow Drive, including but not limited to, Scenic Drive, Oak Springs RV Park. Brown Acres East & West, Senate Manor, Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites. As a precaution, the city advises that all...
PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy