Probably the best third-party keyboard you can put on your phone. If you’re bored with the default keyboard on your Android phone or iPhone, then there are many third-party options available out there. But the one that stands head and shoulders above all the rest is Gboard (also known as Google Keyboard.) It is a well-made free keyboard, providing all kinds of useful Google services that you will need when messaging someone. What is Gboard, how do you set it up, and how do you customize it?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO