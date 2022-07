DAVIS – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in Yolo County. To slow the spread, the county is launching a new warning system to let people know when they should mask up to bring awareness to the upward trend. Instead of looking at case rates, the county is monitoring the spread through COVID-19 wastewater levels. Pachamama Coffee still requires employees to wear masks, but not customers. “It’s kind of a lead by example,” said Sariah Bugnacki, a barista there. “I think when people see us wearing masks, they tend to put their masks on more.” When the café heard the county launched a new voluntary...

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO