1 injured in shooting in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother and son tragically died Thursday morning after a stabbing in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a call on Highland Road around 3:35 a.m. where the two victims were found suffering stab wounds. A family member of the victims says 36-year-old Claudia...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was caught red-handed stealing several guns and other items at a house in East Memphis Tuesday morning. Police the man who lives in the home in the 1700 block of Capri got an alert from his surveillance system that someone was burglarizing his home and called the police.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a homeowner pulled a gun on an accused burglar who broke into a building on his property and was able to hold him until officers arrived. It happened Tuesday in the 500 block of Loraine in Southwest Memphis. The homeowner said an alarm notified him of a door opening on a storage shed attached to his residence.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis. Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene. The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed at the 1600 block of Oakwood Street in North Memphis on July 1. The incident occured when a white 4-door sedan drove by a business on Heard Avenue. Police said as the vehicle passed, someone opened fire with an assault rifle. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard Wednesday afternoon and found a teenager had been struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver was in a silver Nissan Frontier. The driver remained on the scene and the teen was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man and woman have been charged Tuesday for carjackings that took place the same day. Memphis police have named Allencia Dansberry and Devin Dean as the two responsible for carjackings. Police arrested them both at a south Memphis hotel. “What I am is appalled and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village. Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue. Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold. He was rushed to the hospital in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Burglars ran out of a Memphis clothing store with nearly $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said at least six people broke into Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. on July 25. Those burglars...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a boy was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Memphis. Officers were called to a crash just before 4 p.m. at East Parkway and Sam Cooper Blvd. They said a silver Nissan Frontier had hit a boy. His age was not released.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in South Memphis on Sunday. Police have charged Roemello Cash in the shooting that left one person dead in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle at the Manor Park East Apartments around 9 a.m. A woman told police the incident […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) want to question a person of interest after an artifact was taken from a Memphis museum. A valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum Sunday morning. MPD said officers were called to 119 S. Main Street in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a third murder suspect in the deadly shooting of a Memphis pastor. Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, now faces murder charges after Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was found shot after a carjacking outside of her Whitehaven home on July 18. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-year-old was shot in the backseat of a car because of a possible road rage incident. On July 22, 2022, a man fired shots at a car passing by on Reese Street. One of the victims claimed the suspect was driving around the neighborhood and,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The husband of a slain Memphis pastor is calling for justice to the fullest extent for two 15-year-old suspects who have been charged with her death. It is a nightmare that replays for Darrell Eason-Williams. “She was out there in the yard, seconds, minutes later they came knocking on the door,” he recalled. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff recognizes three individuals for their heroic work. On May 17, 2022, Officers received a call about a occupied vehicle submerged in a lake. Once the officers arrived, witnesses informed the officers that everyone was safely outside the vehicle. The officers were later informed...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The teenagers charged with carjacking and killing of a Memphis pastor could be tried as adults, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Memphis Police have said that two 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old have been charged with the death of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams. The two 15-year-olds could now face adult charges. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a cell phone led them to three robbers who held up two men at gunpoint along Summer Avenue Monday. The victims told them one of the suspects was wearing a paintball mask and the others were wearing ski masks when they took $2,600 in cash, two gold chains, and an iPhone.
