Dare County, NC

COA – Dare holds jewelry, wearable art fashion show

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege of The Albemarle hosted its 7th Annual Jewelry and Wearable Art Fashion Show recently at the new COA – Dare facility. During the show, models walked the...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

obxtoday.com

Kitty Hawk Kites to host 16th Annual Outer Banks Watermelon Festival

With summer comes the irresistible temptation for all things watermelon. Can’t get enough of the juicy fruit?. You’re invited to celebrate with Kitty Hawk Kites and Food Lion—in support of the Outer Banks Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Coalition—at the 16th Annual OBX Watermelon Festival on Thursday, August 4 from 10:00 a..m. to 4 p.m. at Kitty Hawk Kites in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local author records Creef-Davis boat building legacy in new book

Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker spent her early years on the water. Boats have been a constant in her life, connecting her to both the place she has called home for so long and to life beyond Roanoke Island. This particular form of transportation “runs in her DNA” and has for generations. Her new hardback book “Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County” dives head first into an adventurous life as the daughter of a boat builder and where the call to the sea started.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Family First In-Home Personal Care celebrates grand opening day

Friends, family and chamber members turned out in style to support owner Alverta Robinson on July 14. “We want to extend a special thank you to all who came out to support this business that meets a need in our community,” stated a press release from the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Special month designated for parks and recreation

July is Parks and Recreation Month. Dare County commissioners passed a resolution proclaiming and recognizing the special month in its mid-July meeting. Dare County is loaded with opportunities to visit parks and engage in recreation activities. Dare County has three National Park Service locations: Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
outerbanksthisweek.com

A Sweet Start: Outer Banks Donut and Pastry Shops

The evidence is clear: Vacationers love donuts. OK, we all love donuts. But vacationers are willing to stand in long lines early in the morning for donuts, and that means they love them more. Maybe it’s because vacationers have more free time. Or maybe it’s because diet norms go out the window on vacation, and it’s perfectly acceptable to start the day hopped up on sugar. Whatever the reason, I’ve been there too, standing on a sidewalk at 7 a.m. with strangers in a strange town, just to be the hero of the beach house breakfast.
DUCK, NC
islandfreepress.org

Video Release: Outer Banks Dare Challenge Expansion Project

Dare County has released a new video showcasing an expansion project that is slated to take place at Outer Banks Dare Challenge, a residential substance abuse rehabilitation facility located in Wanchese. The $2 million expansion project—which was approved by the Dare County Board of Commissioners in January 2021—will include the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Speed limits lowered at dusk and dawn on William B. Umstead Bridge for annual purple martin roost

The annual summer purple martin roost has begun on Croatan Sound and that means it is time for motorists to slow down for the birds. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily lowered speed limits from 55 mph to 20 mph on the William B. Umstead Bridge at dusk and dawn. The lowered speeds began Monday night, July 25. The Umstead Bridge in Dare County is known by many as the Old Manns Harbor Bridge.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Southern Shores – Here comes your 19th nervous breakdown . . .

I thought about this song in June when we read the plan to mitigate cut-thru traffic down community streets in the Southern Shores community. My family was one of the many families in the area who have come to the Outer Banks for many, many years and grew to love the unique environment. And each year we came, usually in July for a week, we would get glimpses, and see flashes that the locals (at that time) were restless, and weren’t happy. We chose Southern Shores because it’s closest to leave the island (as well as especially beautiful) and we were very much aware of what we were getting into when we settled here a few years back.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
#Coa#Wearable Art#Jewelry#College Of The Albemarle
thecoastlandtimes.com

Donna Mae Smith Tefft

Currituck, NC – Donna Mae Smith Tefft, 74, of Currituck, NC, longtime resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Jamestown, NY on June 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Betty Thompson Love and Durward A. Smith.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Summer swell

Wave riders enjoy a clean swell just north of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent Tuesday morning. Surfers of all levels were out and about trying to catch just the right wave in the 72 degree ocean water.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Cluster homes allowed in Kill Devil Hills low density residential zones

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is continuing to expand affordable housing options by allowing “cluster homes” in zones designated low density residential. Cluster homes are distinct from multi-family dwellings in that each home is a single-family detached unit, separated from other cluster homes by at least 10 feet. Homes may share a driveway or septic system. Developers can determine the size of the home and the number of bedrooms according to their preferences.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New video showcases Dare County Special Olympics

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video showcasing the Dare County Special Olympics as part of its Destination Dare series for July 2022. Dare County Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with developmental or cognitive disabilities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fred Douglas Krause

Fred Douglas Krause (MMCS USN Retired) 80, of Nags Head, N.C., passed away on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He will forever be loved and cherished by his daughter, Stephanie Pilar; granddaughter, Jessica Martinez; and devoted son-in-law, Andy Pilar, who were all by his side as his battle with a very aggressive cancer ended. Fred is also survived by daughters, Ruby Sterling (Leonard) and Michelle Wilson (Robert); brothers, Stephen and Dennis Krause; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years Donna, to whom he was greatly devoted; his loyal Corgi, Maplecreek Lucky Charm; his brothers, James and Ronald Krause; his sisters, Karen Holtz and Teresa Barco; and his parents, George W. and Ruby J. Bennett Krause.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Anonymous donor starts OBX Road to Recovery Fund

(Outer Banks Community Foundation) The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care, and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Charlie Jones Sr.

Charlie Jones Sr., 83, of Kill Devil Hills, died July 23, 2022 at home. He was born December 24, 1938 in Beulaville to the late Billy Pigford Jones and Florence Thigpen Jones and predeceased by son Charlie Jones Jr. Survivors include wife Marion Everton Jones, siblings Billy, Kenny, Sherwood, Lucille,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Antonio Millen Gotera

Antonio Millen Gotera, 88, of Elizabeth City, died July 22, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born May 4, 1934 in Manolo Fortich Bukidnon, Philippines to the late Carlos Bayani Gotera and Clarissa Millen Gotera. Survivors include wife Louella Mercado Gotera, children Suzanne Gotera Jackson, Socorro Gotera Keyes...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Study: Dare County residents among wealthiest in North Carolina

According to a study from SmartAsset, residents in Dare County rank among the wealthiest in North Carolina. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value. Dare County ranks #5 in the list...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Medical care task force members appointed in Manteo

On Wednesday evening, July 20, Manteo’s Board of Commissioners created a 10-member Medical Family Practice Task Force to address the health care crisis on Roanoke Island. Malcolm Fearing, appointed task force chairman on July 6, presented a slate of candidates to the Manteo commissioners. The eight-member slate lacked representation from the Manteo board.
MANTEO, NC

