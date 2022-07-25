These states have the highest resignation rates. Where did Pa. fall? | Monday Morning Coffee

(Image via pxHere.com)

So we’re all pretty much back to the office these days (some of us more than others), and millions of Americans are still walking off the job in droves — to the tune of a record 4.5 million in March, CNBC reported in May, citing U.S. Labor Department data.

With the job market still red-hot (though inflation is cutting into wage gains), workers are still feeling the freedom to quit — knowing it won’t take long before they find a new gig.

With that in mind, the wonks at the financial literacy site WalletHub ran the numbers on the states with the highest and lowest job resignation rates.

Below, a look at the Top 5 states with the highest and lowest resignation rates, and where Pennsylvania falls on the national scale.

The Top 5 Highest States:

1. Alaska (4.70 percent for the latest month; 4.18 percent for the last 12 months)

2. Montana (4 percent for the latest month; 3.69 percent for the last 12 months)

3. Wyoming (4 percent for the latest month; 3.66 percent for the last 12 months)

4. Florida (4.2 percent for the latest month; 3.35 percent for the last 12 months)

5. Georgia (3.7 percent for the latest month; 3.86 percent for the last 12 months).

The Top 5 Lowest States:

1. Washington D.C. (1.8 percent for the latest month; 1.93 percent for the last 12 months)

2. Massachusetts (1.7 percent for the latest month; 2.13 percent for the last 12 months)

3. New York (1.9 percent for the latest month; 1.96 percent for the last 12 months)

4. Connecticut (1.9 percent for the latest month; 2.29 percent for the last 12 months)

5. Washington State (2.1 percent for the latest month; 2.47 percent for the last 12 months)

Pennsylvania finished 41st out of the 50 states and Washington D.C, with a resignation rate of 2.6 percent for the most recent month, and 2.23 percent for the last 12 months, according to the WalletHub analysis.

But workers should enjoy the flexibility while it lasts, one expert told WalletHub’s analysts.

“I think that it will be irrelevant within a few months because we are surely entering a recession,” Rutgers University economist Jennifer Hunt told WalletHub. “The lower labor supply will not be noticeable with the big decline in labor demand that is approaching. So, we shall see again in a year and a half or so in the next upturn what labor supply looks like.”

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-7th District ( Armchair Lehigh Valley ).

Our Stuff.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild entered the summer with nearly $2 million more in campaign funds than Republican Lisa Scheller, her challenger in the 7th Congressional District race, our partners at Armchair Lehigh Valley report.

Correspondent Nick Field crunches the numbers on more than two decades’ worth of voter registration data — all in an effort to see whether where we’ve been can tell us where we’re going.

With hotly contested and closely watched elections for U.S. Senate and governor about three months away, Pennsylvania officials are pushing back on misinformation about voting provisions they say is harmful to public confidence in the process. Peter Hall has the details.

Environmental activists are calling on a state agency to eliminate hefty access fees for a database containing detailed information about orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells across the commonwealth, Cassie Miller reports.

Elections officials from 33 states have warned that the next few election cycles will be affected by paper shortages and the potential for threats from inside elections offices, Democracy Reporter Kira Lerner writes.

On our Commentary Page this morning: Good vibes only? These vibes seem bad and they’re getting worse, Aaron Brown writes for our sibling site, the Minnesota Reformer. And the GOP’s fringe candidates are stoking the Democrats’ midterm hopes, opinion regular Dick Polman writes.

En la Estrella-Capital: El médico general y la secretaria de salud interina de Pa. advierten contra la restricción del acceso al aborto. Y la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos aprueba la legislación de diversidad de la academia militar del representante Evans de Pa.

It is estimated that up to 1.8% of youth identify as transgender, and a further 1.6% are questioning or gender diverse. (Photo by Ted Eytan, used through a Creative Commons license by the Daily Montanan).

Elsewhere.

Transgender kids in Philadelphia’s schools and youth organizations now have the protection of a nondiscrimination law, the Inquirer reports.

The Post-Gazette looks into how GenZ voters are mobilizing this midterm campaign season.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is calling for arming teachers to protect students, PennLive reports.

A new museum exhibit explains how Lancaster County gunsmiths helped win the American Revolution — LancasterOnline has the story.

Little Roundtop at the Gettysburg battlefield soon will temporarily close to the public, the York Daily Record reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon give a one-time, $40 million injection of stimulus money to Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, Spotlight PA reports (via the Morning Call).

A retired cop from Luzerne County is headed to Ukraine to volunteer, the Citizens’ Voice reports.

Philadelphia will receive nearly $12 million more for its emergency rental assistance program, WHYY-FM reports.

The State College Borough Water Authority will stop adding fluoride to its water, WPSU-FM reports.

PoliticsPA maps out the state’s most vulnerable congressional incumbents.

GoErie maps out what to expect from this year’s Tall Ships Festival.

Despite a rough economy, state tax collections nationwide remain strong, Stateline.org reports.

What Goes On

12 p.m., 8835 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia: House Democratic Policy Committee

12 p.m., Harrisburg Hilton: Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon featuring U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District.

What Goes On (Nakedly Political Edition)

11 a.m.: Golf reception for the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. Admission runs from a merely offensive $1,000 all the way up to a truly eye-watering $25,000.

WolfWatch

As of this writing, Gov. Tom Wolf has no public schedule today.

And now you're up to date.