ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

These states have the highest resignation rates. Where did Pa. fall? | Monday Morning Coffee

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUydT_0grnIS1x00
(Image via pxHere.com)

Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers.

So we’re all pretty much back to the office these days (some of us more than others), and millions of Americans are still walking off the job in droves — to the tune of a record 4.5 million in March, CNBC reported in May, citing U.S. Labor Department data.

With the job market still red-hot (though inflation is cutting into wage gains), workers are still feeling the freedom to quit — knowing it won’t take long before they find a new gig.

With that in mind, the wonks at the financial literacy site WalletHub ran the numbers on the states with the highest and lowest job resignation rates.

Below, a look at the Top 5 states with the highest and lowest resignation rates, and where Pennsylvania falls on the national scale.

The Top 5 Highest States:

1. Alaska (4.70 percent for the latest month; 4.18 percent for the last 12 months)

2. Montana (4 percent for the latest month; 3.69 percent for the last 12 months)

3. Wyoming (4 percent for the latest month; 3.66 percent for the last 12 months)

4. Florida (4.2 percent for the latest month; 3.35 percent for the last 12 months)

5. Georgia (3.7 percent for the latest month; 3.86 percent for the last 12 months).

The Top 5 Lowest States:

1. Washington D.C. (1.8 percent for the latest month; 1.93 percent for the last 12 months)

2. Massachusetts (1.7 percent for the latest month; 2.13 percent for the last 12 months)

3. New York (1.9 percent for the latest month; 1.96 percent for the last 12 months)

4. Connecticut (1.9 percent for the latest month; 2.29 percent for the last 12 months)

5. Washington State (2.1 percent for the latest month; 2.47 percent for the last 12 months)

Pennsylvania finished 41st out of the 50 states and Washington D.C, with a resignation rate of 2.6 percent for the most recent month, and 2.23 percent for the last 12 months, according to the WalletHub analysis.

But workers should enjoy the flexibility while it lasts, one expert told WalletHub’s analysts.

“I think that it will be irrelevant within a few months because we are surely entering a recession,” Rutgers University economist Jennifer Hunt told WalletHub. “The lower labor supply will not be noticeable with the big decline in labor demand that is approaching. So, we shall see again in a year and a half or so in the next upturn what labor supply looks like.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VksZr_0grnIS1x00
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-7th District ( Armchair Lehigh Valley ).

Our Stuff.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild entered the summer with nearly $2 million more in campaign funds than Republican Lisa Scheller, her challenger in the 7th Congressional District race, our partners at Armchair Lehigh Valley report.

Correspondent Nick Field crunches the numbers on more than two decades’ worth of voter registration data — all in an effort to see whether where we’ve been can tell us where we’re going.

With hotly contested and closely watched elections for U.S. Senate and governor about three months away, Pennsylvania officials are pushing back on misinformation about voting provisions they say is harmful to public confidence in the process. Peter Hall has the details.

Environmental activists are calling on a state agency to eliminate hefty access fees for a database containing detailed information about orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells across the commonwealth, Cassie Miller reports.

Elections officials from 33 states have warned that the next few election cycles will be affected by paper shortages and the potential for threats from inside elections offices, Democracy Reporter Kira Lerner writes.

On our Commentary Page this morning: Good vibes only? These vibes seem bad and they’re getting worse, Aaron Brown writes for our sibling site, the Minnesota Reformer. And the GOP’s fringe candidates are stoking the Democrats’ midterm hopes, opinion regular Dick Polman writes.

En la Estrella-Capital: El médico general y la secretaria de salud interina de Pa. advierten contra la restricción del acceso al aborto. Y la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos aprueba la legislación de diversidad de la academia militar del representante Evans de Pa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atv4n_0grnIS1x00
It is estimated that up to 1.8% of youth identify as transgender, and a further 1.6% are questioning or gender diverse. (Photo by Ted Eytan, used through a Creative Commons license by the Daily Montanan).

Elsewhere.

Transgender kids in Philadelphia’s schools and youth organizations now have the protection of a nondiscrimination law, the Inquirer reports.

The Post-Gazette looks into how GenZ voters are mobilizing this midterm campaign season.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is calling for arming teachers to protect students, PennLive reports.

A new museum exhibit explains how Lancaster County gunsmiths helped win the American Revolution — LancasterOnline has the story.

Little Roundtop at the Gettysburg battlefield soon will temporarily close to the public, the York Daily Record reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon give a one-time, $40 million injection of stimulus money to Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, Spotlight PA reports (via the Morning Call).

A retired cop from Luzerne County is headed to Ukraine to volunteer, the Citizens’ Voice reports.

Philadelphia will receive nearly $12 million more for its emergency rental assistance program, WHYY-FM reports.

The State College Borough Water Authority will stop adding fluoride to its water, WPSU-FM reports.

PoliticsPA maps out the state’s most vulnerable congressional incumbents.

GoErie maps out what to expect from this year’s Tall Ships Festival.

Despite a rough economy, state tax collections nationwide remain strong, Stateline.org reports.

Here’s your #Harrisburg Instagram of the Day:

What Goes On

12 p.m., 8835 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia: House Democratic Policy Committee

12 p.m., Harrisburg Hilton: Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon featuring U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District.

What Goes On (Nakedly Political Edition)

11 a.m.: Golf reception for the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. Admission runs from a merely offensive $1,000 all the way up to a truly eye-watering $25,000.

WolfWatch

As of this writing, Gov. Tom Wolf has no public schedule today.

Heavy Rotation

Here’s some new music from Steve Lacy, of The Internet, from his newest solo outing ‘Gemini Rights.’ It’s ‘Helmet.’

Monday’s Gratuitous Baseball Link

The Baltimore Orioles got blanked, 6-0, by the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Today’s a new day, gents.

And now you’re up to date.

Comments / 2

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Think Biden’s bad? Every other alternative is worse | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. It’s been a long, hot summer for Democrats. A new New York Times/Siena College poll points the way to the party’s current malaise: Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters – 64 percent – say they want someone other than President Joe Biden to be the party’s nominee in two years’ time, and barely a third say they approve of his job performance right now.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
City
Economy, PA
State
Montana State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mastriano's call for tuition freeze brings cries of hypocrisy from Democratic opponents

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, wants the four state-related universities to freeze their tuition this fall. As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a call that Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his running mate call "hypocritical."Tuition is going up 3.5 percent for in-state students this fall at the University of Pittsburgh and 5 percent at Penn State, along with increases at Temple and Lincoln universities. On Monday, Mastriano sent a letter to those schools, urging them to freeze tuition this fall because Gov. Tom Wolf is giving the schools an additional 5 percent...
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Dakota

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Dakota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Americans#Cnbc
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
thetrace.org

Illinois Is One of 19 States With a Red Flag Law. It Has Used It Sparingly.

Illinois is one of 19 states with a red flag law. It has used it sparingly. In 2019, the state enacted a law allowing concerned family members or the police to petition a court to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. But state data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal shows that the law was invoked 37 times to seize guns in 2021 and 51 times in 2020. By comparison, Florida, California, and New York used the orders far more aggressively — 2,354; 984; and 255 times in 2020, respectively. In Lake County, Illinois, where the Highland Park shooting took place, authorities didn’t use the red flag law in 2021, and used it once in 2020. While police investigated the Highland Park shooter over alleged violent threats on two occasions in 2019, he later legally bought guns and a red flag order was never initiated against him. From the Trace: In 2019, we reported that Illinois also infrequently used the law and that many advocates were trying to increase public awareness efforts.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs Right Now

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.3 million Americans quit their job in May 2022, just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021.  A recent survey […]
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Kansas ranked as one of the cheapest states for living

(The Center Square) – Kansas is the second cheapest state to live in, according to a recent CNBC ranking. CNBC's ranking is based on an index of prices for a broad range of consumer goods and services. “In Manhattan, Kansas, a ribeye steak at the grocery store will cost...
KANSAS STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy