Rockville Senior Center 40th Anniversary Events: Ice Cream Social & Carnation Players Performance

Learn about the history of chocolate from its ancient beginnings in Meso-America. An interactive presentation will focus on how chocolate has changed through time, both in terms of its cultural value and how mechanization has altered its production process over time. Explore the timeline of how chocolate evolved as an ingredient. The presentation will be followed by a chance to taste an assortment of historic chocolate recipes. Chocolate boxes will be available for pickup from Rockville Senior Center on July 25 or 26 during business hours. Presentation by food historian Joyce White. Course 22922.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO