Sajad “Iranian Hulk” Gharibi will finally be able to display his fighting skills in the ring after a long wait. Martyn Ford was supposed to be his opponent, but the fight between them got canceled after a series of events. However, Sajad Gharibi was very quick to find his replacement, so he is now set to fight Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, also known as the “Kazakh Titan”. The fight will take place this Sunday, July 31, at the P7 Arena in Dubai.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO