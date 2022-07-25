Swarming bees take over historic 1700s fort in New York, forcing temporary closure

An 18th century New York historic site known as “the fort that never surrendered” had to be closed July 24 after it was overwhelmed by of bees. Facebook screenshot

An 18th century historic site known as “the fort that never surrendered” had to be closed Sunday, July 24, after it was overwhelmed by bees.

Fort Stanwix inside Fort Stanwix National Monument was deemed unsafe for tourists as the bees settled “into a new home within a fort barracks,” according to an alert posted on Facebook. The park surrounding the fort remained open.

“They will (be) allowed to swarm until they’ve found a new home. Then a beekeeper will assist us with the relocation,” the park wrote.

The fort — about 40 miles northeast of Syracuse — resumed partial operations later in the day. However, “some areas of the structure may remain closed off for your safety.”

Park officials noted the bees “will not harm you unless you harm them,” but didn’t specify what the bees considered an act of aggression.

A photo shared by the park showed “hundreds (if not thousands) of honey bees swarming over a hole in a log.”

The park has yet to say if the hive has been relocated.

News of the closure won humorous praise from the historic preservation group known as the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We fully support this colony in its pursuit of life and liberty!” the Astenrogen Chapter, NSDAR wrote on Facebook.

Fort Stanwix dates to 1758 and is best known for successfully repelling “a prolonged siege in August 1777 during the Revolutionary War,” according to the National Park Service.

“Today, Fort Stanwix National Monument preserves and interprets not only the history of Fort Stanwix during the Seven Years and Revolutionary Wars, but also the vital role it played in negotiating land deals with the American Indians of New York,” the park service says.