Louisiana State

Why Louisiana residents struggle to get property insurance during hurricane season.

By Debbie Elliott
redriverradio.org
 3 days ago

Tens of thousands of people in Louisiana are scrambling to get property insurance in the middle of hurricane season. Most big companies have quit covering the state's Gulf Coast. And smaller firms are going out of business after Louisiana endured two major hurricane strikes in the last two years. As NPR's...

www.redriverradio.org

KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

Red River Radio Local Newscast 8:04 AM 07.28.22 with Chuck Smith

A divided federal appeals court panel is backing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mask mandates on schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Louisiana Public Utilities Commission met in Shreveport yesterday and one commissioner took a moment to criticize power companies for not developing renewable energy sources in the state.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Houma, LA
Business
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La. -- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels' Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Public Service Commission Blasts Energy Companies

During a relatively heated Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport today, the idea of taking monopoly status away from electric companies in the state was floated. Electric company representatives were grilled over the the size of electric bills in the state, their lack of planning for alternative power sources, and the pay of their leadership. The answers being provided by the company representatives did not seem to satisfy Public Service Commissioners.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Person
Jim Donelon
bizneworleans.com

Mississippi River Cruise Line Adding Stop in River Parishes

VACHERIE, La. — The Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission and American Cruise Lines have announced a partnership that means there will be a River Parishes stop for some of the company's Louisiana voyages. Officials expect there to be roughly 40 visits to the area each year by ships.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has the highest combined average sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, when adding up state and local taxes. That's the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store. Louisiana's tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

King Creole Elvis Festival is Coming to Louisiana

The King Creole Elvis Festival returns to Louisiana for a three-day weekend that will excite Elvis fans from around the state and the world. Elvis Presley's career is deeply rooted in Louisiana history as portrayed in the recent box office hit, "Elvis". In February, the King returns to Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana’s favorite soda to undergo a redesign

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish. According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Property Insurance#Hurricanes#Npr
KPLC TV

Electric companies give reasons for high bills

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings. Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGNO

2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The smell of new notebooks and freshly sharpened pencils, is in the air as the start of school is just around the corner. Parents that need to know when to get their children up and out at the bus stop, can check the list for the first day of school in their parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Young Achiever’s Award Celebrates Four Local Professionals

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and South Louisiana Bank has revealed the 2021 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award recipients. The award recognizes community members younger than 40 years old who exemplify leadership and passion for the community. This year, there are four recipients.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings

Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

'Lagniappe Leftovers': Susanne Duplantis gives second life to classic Louisiana dishes

It took Susanne Duplantis about five years to compile the recipes for her first cookbook, but the inspiration goes all the way back to first grade. That's when the book with a beautiful bowl of fruit on its cover, "Easy to Make, Good to Eat," caught her eye at the school book sale. Bought and brought home, Duplantis' mom, Susan Brown Burke, gave her stamp of approval, saying the little cookbook "would teach me how to set a table." Her "MeMaw," Doris Brown, was excited "because it would teach me more about cooking," she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana gets new COVID-19 vaccine option

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Novavax's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state. The announcement came after the CDC endorsed the vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The FDA also announced an emergency use authorization of the Novavax shot.
LOUISIANA STATE

