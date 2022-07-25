Why Louisiana residents struggle to get property insurance during hurricane season.

It took Susanne Duplantis about five years to compile the recipes for her first cookbook, but the inspiration goes all the way back to first grade. That's when the book with a beautiful bowl of fruit on its cover, "Easy to Make, Good to Eat," caught her eye at the school book sale. Bought and brought home, Duplantis' mom, Susan Brown Burke, gave her stamp of approval, saying the little cookbook "would teach me how to set a table." Her "MeMaw," Doris Brown, was excited "because it would teach me more about cooking," she said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO