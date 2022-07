THE BUZZ: Californians support the state’s aggressive climate agenda. But that doesn’t mean they’re thrilled with all the particulars. A new Public Policy Institute of California poll found voters broadly embracing their Democratic leaders’ environmental policies. Even as a withering drought has spurred water scarcity concerns — that eclipses wildfires as Californians’ preeminent environmental focus — Californians approve of how Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature are tackling environmental issues, far more than they do President Joe Biden (a tepid 49 percent approve) or Congress (an abysmal 18 percent approval). Californians want renewable energy development rather than oil and gas expansion and back policies to phase out fossil fuels.

