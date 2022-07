Yesterday at 9:24 a.m. 34-Year old Angel Gonzales arrested on Steele County Warrant and 5th Degree Possession. 12:44 p.m. 31-Year old Steven Moreno arrested on warrant. 10:35 p.m. A report of a garage fire at 309 Central Ave South in Geneva. Michael Johnson was held on warrant.

GENEVA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO