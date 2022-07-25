ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJOL’ Stream Is Down

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees uprooted by the three tornadoes in Will County over the...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests

It's more than just collectibles and deals, you can also meet celebrities at this famous late-night flea market in Illinois. I don't know if you have noticed but flea markets are a big deal in the midwest, especially in Illinois. There is a competition to find out who has the best. Each place tries to be creative as possible to attract more customers. In fact, some of them in the Land of Lincoln are actually world-famous events.
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjol
KICK AM 1530

See Damage from Tornadoes Over the Weekend in Illinois

It was a stormy weekend in and around the Chicago, Illinois area over the weekend with confirmed tornadoes that touched down. New video shows the damage that has affected several communities. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill and also Joliet, Illinois. Fox 32...
CHICAGO, IL
tmpresale.com

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Joliet, IL Oct 20, 2022 – presale password

The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale password has been listed: Everybody with this presale code will have the opportunity to order sweet seats before the public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Joliet during the pre-sale you might not be able to acquire them before they sell-out!
JOLIET, IL
Q985

One Of Greatest Guitar Collections In World Coming To Illinois

If you want to see one of the greatest guitars and memorabilia collections in the world, it coming to a popular Illinois tourist attraction. Celebrity Memorabilia Is Very Popular And Expensive. One Of The Greatest Collections In The World. Jim Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He's a...
nctv17.com

Brush Collection for Tornado Debris

Naperville Public Works will be offering a special brush collection this week for people that were impacted by the EF-0 tornado that hit the Southwest portion of Naperville on July 23. Who Can Get Debris Collected?. The City of Naperville asks only people within the set boundary to place brush...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.The National Weather Service said, around 3:40 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was spotted over Whiting, Indiana, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.The warning comes as the first of two rounds of storms is crossing our area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
wjol.com

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Secret Chicago

Google Just Bought The Thompson Center For $105 Million, Here’s What It Means For Chicago

The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting  Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Google buys Thompson Center from Illinois

CHICAGO - Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. "The Thompson Center gives...
CHICAGO, IL
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy