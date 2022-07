On Saturday, July 23 at 1:24 am, Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire, with four people possibly trapped, at 548 Ridgefield Road. Long after the blaze was retired and the family safe, crews work long hours ensuring the fire is out, securing the site and helping the families. Then they return to their garages where hoses, uniforms, boots and equipment have to be cleaned and organized in preparation for the next alarm.

SHELBURNE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO