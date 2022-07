The three major U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow dropped 0.71%, the S&P 500 fell 1.15%%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.87%. Eight of 11 sectors, led by consumer cyclicals (down 3.2%) and communications services (off 2%) closed lower while utilities (up 0.6%) led the gainers. At Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference this afternoon, economists are expecting to hear that the central bank’s policy rate will rise by 0.75%. The major indexes are trading higher in the first half-hour of regular trading Wednesday morning.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO