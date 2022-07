SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Southington Police say they have received 9 complaints of dogs being left in parking lots in July alone. One dog ended up dying after they were left in a hot car on June 29 at the Southington Library. Police say they received a call from Suzy Rivers saying that her one-and-a-half-year-old Boston Terrier was not moving.

