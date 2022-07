Cryptocurrencies are facing unprecedented and unrelenting pressure on both a micro and macro level. The very principle of crypto was to be decentralised and decorrelated from the wider capital markets, but, in the past few months, we have seen that the two have become intrinsically linked. Some cryptocurrencies are now behaving more like volatile tech stocks, with the recent pullback of Ethereum mirroring the sharp decline in the value of some long-duration tech stocks in the NASDAQ.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO