The City of Palm Springs has sent a proposal to the College of the Desert offering to buy the land originally planned to become the West Valley Campus, so long as the college completes the project in its new property. "The residents of the Western Coachella Valley are frustrated. They want to see a campus The post Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO